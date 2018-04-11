New development proposals discussed at 4th Ward meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) hosted a community meeting to discuss proposals for two development projects in Hyde Park,last Thursday, at Kenwood Academy High School.

King provided Hyde Park residents the opportunity to meet development teams from Micnerney Builders Inc. Chicago that shared its proposal for the property at 5117 S. Kenwood Ave. and Pioneer Acquisitions that shared its project proposal for the property at 5107 S. Blackstone Ave. (the Piccadilly Building).

“The vacant property on Kenwood is Zone I-5,” said John Pikarski, attorney of Micnerney Builders during his presentation. “The zoning will allow one dwelling unit for every 400 square feet of land. The developers [are only] proposing a nine-unit building, not the 20 units that are allowed.”

According to Pikarski, the building will be a four-story all brick masonry building that will consist of nine units, six, two-bedroom two-bathroom units, three, three-bedroom two-bathroom units and nine onsite parking spaces. The apartments will be rentals only and mixed-income housing is not included.

It will be designed by private architect firm 360 Design Studio. The group said once approved by the city, the expected finish date for the project will be a year from now.

The second project was presented by James Peterson, Principle owner of Pioneer Acquisitions, who shared his concept and vision of developing an upscale event space ballroom, located on the 13th floor of the Piccadilly Building, 5107 S. Blackstone Ave.

Peterson said the new event space ballroom will host weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, corporate events, and local school events. Peterson said once approved by the city, the expected finish date of the project will be a year from now.

During the question and answer period, the 25 attendees did not express any pressing concerns about the development proposals aside from questions about completion dates and mixed-income housing.

j.phillips@hpherald.com