Verizon to host grand opening for new 53rd St. location

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Verizon Wireless, 1531 E. 53rd St., will host its grand opening on Saturday, April 21, from noon to 6 p.m.

During its grand opening event, the store, which held a soft opening Friday, April 6, will feature prizes and giveaways throughout the day at the space formerly occupied by Binny’s Beverage Depot.

The cellphone retailer will offer audio technology, batteries and chargers, car and travel technology, cases and protection, docks, keyboards, phone services, cell phones, wearable-technology, signal boosters and everyday essentials.

