Blackstone Public Library to host Spring Book Sale

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

The Blackstone Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host a Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will include a wide collection of genres including children’s books, young adult, and adult books in both paperback and hardcover editions.

All proceeds from the Spring Book Sale will benefit the Blackstone Branch Library and its regular programming. The annual event is sponsored by Friends of Blackstone Library, a committee of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference.

hpherald@hpherald.com