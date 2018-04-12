Morning power outage affects Hyde Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A power outage that began a few minutes before 9 a.m. affected 814 customers in Hyde Park Thursday, according to a spokesman from electric utility Commonwealth Edison, commonly known as ComEd. He said the outage was caused by a circuit breaker that opened because of a cable fault.

Properties on the 53rd and 57th street corridors, including the Hyde Park Herald, were affected by the outage.

Workers at the Valois Cafeteria, 1518 E. 53rd St., promptly put food back into the coolers and stopped serving breakfast when the outage began.

“We sat around and waited. What else could we do?” said manager Johnny Colamussi with a chuckle when asked how Valois weathered the event. “I walked around telling people that they were were going to have to have a romantic candlelight dinner at Valois.”

Staff writer Joseph Phillips contributed to this report.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com