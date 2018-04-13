61st Street Farmers Market to reopen this weekend

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The 61st Street Farmers Market will reopen this Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., for its final monthly indoor market for the season.

The market will feature Zenner Family’s 100 percent pure maple syrup, from Medford, Wisconsin; Gorman Family’s Farm spinach, lettuce, potted herbs, and honey; and Urban Canopy’s kale, shallots, beets, turnips, radishes, celery root, acorn squash, potatoes, and wheatgrass.

The market will also feature Tomato Mountain Farms’ fresh spinach, beets, and carrots, plus a Tomato Mountain line of salsas, tomato soup, and Bloody Mary Mix. The meat market options will consist of fresh grass-fed beef distributed by Faith Farms.

“We are delighted to be bringing back many of [our shoppers’] favorite farmers and food artisans,” said Connie Spreen, spokeswoman for the 61st Street Farmers Market.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Chef Gail Kerr will offer a taste of her special Chopped Greens Salad. Followed by a Story Time session for families in Build Coffee cafe from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



The 61st Street Farmers Market will begin its 11th annual outdoor season on Saturday, May 12.

For more information visit experimentalstation.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com