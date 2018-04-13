All-Access Free Chamber Music Concert to be held at Kenwood Academy

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

As part of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) All-Access Free Chamber Music Concert series, musicians from the CSO’s Kittel Quartet will be performing at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

The program will include a rendition of Beethoven’s String Quartet in D Major, Op. 18, No.3, and Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E Minor (From My Life).

Performing musicians from the Kittel Quartet include Cornelius Chiu, violin; Baird Dodge, violin; Wei-Ting Kuo, viola; and Gary Stucka, cello.

To reserve free tickets and view the complete series visit: cso.org/allaccesschamber or call 312-294-3000. It’s important to state that tickets are free but required to attend the event.

There are two parking lots adjacent to Kenwood located off of South Lake Park Avenue. Patrons should enter at Door 6, which is on the South Lake Park Avenue side of campus.

