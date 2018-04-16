Blackstone Library to host Property Tax information session

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library will host an event entitled “Property Tax 101,” presented by Raila and Associates, P.C. on Wednesday, April 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The event will teach residents how to lower their property taxes, get tax exemptions, refunds, understand market value reassessment notices, self-help tax links and offer other property tax tips.

Residents are encouraged to bring their tax bills. As official tax appeal forms will be provided at the event.

The event is free and open to the public and will be a part of the library’s Business, Law and Money series.

For more information visit chipublib.bibliocommons.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com