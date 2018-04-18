5th grader wins School-wide Spelling Bee at Shoesmith Elementary

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

After weeks of training with her fellow peers, Chloe Lawson a 5th grader at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St., came in first-place at the annual school Spelling Bee on April 15th by correctly spelling the word “muster”.

Her accomplishment was met by an eruption of applause and cheers from the students, teachers, and parents that filled the school gymnasium.

“I want to dedicate this to my class,” said Lawson while proudly holding up her Spelling Bee trophy and smiling among the other contestants.

Every year, Shoesmith Elementary hosts spelling bees to encourage students to enhance their vocabulary, interact in friendly competition that boosts a supportive environment, and build confidence. To qualify to compete in the Shoesmith Spelling Bee, all students from grades K-6 must participate in a class spelling bee; only the winner from each grade-level spelling bee is chosen to move on to the final round.

“Chloe had plenty of practice after coming in first place in her grade-level spelling bee,” said Shoesmith Principal Sabrina Gates. “After winning, she participated in a spelling bee club where she and the other top-scoring students from other grades would practice for the competition in mock-bees and helped each other prepare.”

Gates said, “We are really proud of her accomplishment and the other students that competed here today.”

Lawson’s mother, who did not want to be named, said Chloe has inspired her family.

“Chloe is resilient and she studied her vocabulary words every night for the spelling bee,” Ms. Lawson said. “She is a role model for her little brother and I am so happy and proud of her.”

All contestants were given medals for their participation in the Spelling Bee, those who competed include:

• Chloe Lawson, 5th grade, 1st place

• Lena Leshey, 4th grade, 2nd place

• Aija Sawyer, 4th grade, 3rd place

• Jada Nwaokocha, 5th grade, 4th place

• Marcel Cater, 6th grade, 5th place

• Morgan Robinson, 2nd grade, 6th place

• Gian Ramirez, 1st grade, 7th place

• Timothy Malone, 3rd grade, 8th place

• Carlton Fortenberry, 2nd grade, 9th place

• Destiny Freeman, Kindergarten, 10th place