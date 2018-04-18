Hyde Park Youth Symphony to host gala this Saturday

Herald Staff Report

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony will host its “Spring Preludes Benefit” gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave.

The night will include dinner, a silent auction with many unique items, live music by Blue Maroon and the children of the Hyde Park Youth Symphony and dancing. All proceeds will go to providing instruments, scholarships, and a high quality music education for South Side children.

Tickets are $75 for guests, $50 for program families and free for students and siblings. For tickets and to make a donation visit www.thehpys.org. For more information contact HPYS Executive Director Dileep Gangolli at: 312-525-9642 ext.1 or ed@thehpys.org.