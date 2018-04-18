Purdue University gives twenty-four GERI summer residential scholarships to Murray students

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Twenty-four students from Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., received Gifted Education Resource Institute (GERI) scholarships at Purdue University for their 2018 summer residential program.

The scholarships, given to students currently enrolled in 5th through 8th grade, will allow students to spend one to two weeks living on the campus of Purdue University, taking challenging courses, and participating in engaging recreational activities that stimulate their imagination and expand their abilities.

Purdue’s world-renowned GERI program, which includes the country’s oldest and longest running summer residential program, is an innovative center dedicated to the discovery, study, and development of human potential. GERI classes are small, fast-paced, and interactive and “offer learning experiences in mathematics, science, the humanities, and the arts” according to the university.

Murray students who have completed 7th or 8th grade will receive a residential scholarship valued at $2,400 for a two-week session from July 1-14 for the GERI program’s STAR courses. The program includes a variety of classes spanning from the humanities like “European Game of Thrones”, where students will learn about medieval European history, feudal economics, and diplomacy in a live-action game; to science with “Wizards, Aliens, and Starships”, where they can explore physics concepts that make some elements in science fiction plausible or impossible.

“Students get to choose the classes they want to take for their daily activities,” said Marilyn Williams, one of the school coordinators for the event. Students participating in STAR program will have a total of 12 classes to pick from. “That’s what makes it so fun.”

Meanwhile, students in 5th and 6th grade will participate in the GERI Comet II program valued at $1,200 per student from July 8-14. In this hands-on interactive program, students will get to participate in classes like “Community Problem Solvers: Teamwork in Action!” and “Your Future in Bioengineering”.

Anona Brown, another school coordinator for the program said she was happy students would get this opportunity.

“We’re excited to have our students enjoy this opportunity and benefit from this program,” said Murray Principal Gregory Mason. “They have worked hard and we were honored to have Purdue here again. When selecting students, we like to look at an overall picture of who they are and not just their grades.”

This year, marks the fourth consecutive year that Purdue University gifts Murray with summer residential scholarships valued at a total of $31,200 for its gifted students. Students are selected in-house based on grades, and essay and an in-person interview. Students were also asked to write a 500-1000 word essay expressing in what ways they think they will benefit from the summer program.

“We look forward to our students having a productive summer,” Mason said.

The Murray students that received the 2018 GERI summer residential scholarships include:

• Ismail Abu-Shanb, 6th grade

• Madison Bell, 5th grade

• Kirsten Burnett, 7th grade

• Ashton Carter, 8th grade

• Vincent Dizon, 6th grade

• Amber Drew, 6th grade

• Jade Drew, 6th grade

• MyKayla Dundley, 6th grade

• Malcolm Fleming, 6th grade

• Ny’la Gatewood, 5th grade

• Destiny Giwa, 5th grade

• Adama Gueye, 5th grade

• Jon Johnson, 6th grade

• Jori Johnson, 6th grade

• Sirhiri Johnson, 5th grade

• William Johnson, 6th grade

• Gregory Jones, 5th grade

• Nicolas McCloud, 6th grade

• Jelani Powell, 6th grade

• Alexia Riley, 5th grade

• Jordon Shaw, 6th grade

• Londyn-Dior Ware, 5th grade

• Savi Wesonga, 5th grade

• Taylor Williams, 5th grade

