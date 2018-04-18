South Lakefront Framework Plan presented to Chicago Parks District Board

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The South Lakefront Framework Plan was presented to the Chicago Parks District Board of Commissioners Wednesday, April 11 at the District’s Streeterville headquarters, 541 N. Fairbanks Ct., concluding its public 10-month primary planning process. After commissioners review the plan and provide feedback and comment, the plan will be formally adopted.

The commissioners did not vote on the plan as no money has yet been allocated. The cost of rebuilding the track and field near Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., that will be displaced by the Obama Presidential Center has been covered by a donation from the Obama Foundation. It will be the first thing constructed from the framework plan that is slated to start later this spring.

“The South Lakefront Framework Plan will set a course for the evolution for Jackson–South Shore Park, providing a flexible structure allowing it to evolve with future demands. And it raised the parks’ role as neighborhood, city, regional and international parks,” said Heather Gleason, the District’s director of planning and construction. She highlighted incorporated community input through the planning process.

Gregg Calpino of landscape architecture firm SmithGroupJJR said the plan included 16.5 acres of new parkland and 13 acres of new, connected shoreline habitat. He previewed a new promotional video highlighting the framework plan’s goals. The video will be added to the project’s website, southlakefrontplan.com.

Gleason acknowledged that baseball will be interrupted by the track and field reconstruction but promised that the district would find other locations in Jackson Park to accommodate baseball and softball leagues. She also promised that the fields north of Hayes Drive would be renovated in the fall and that another senior diamond would be added.

She said the framework plan should be seen as a guide to park improvements, funding of which would be determined at a later date. “We want to remind everyone that the plan is really intended to be a vision for the future of the parks. If we don’t do this planning and we don’t have this vision, then it’s really [difficult] to get people excited about helping us fund some of these big ideas,” Gleason said. “It’s really intended to be a guide, and a guide that is a living document that will change over time.”

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) spoke in support of the project, discussing her involvement from the 1999 framework plan.

“I’m proud to say that I’ve been instrumental in all of the upgrades, in spite of the naysayers who now enjoy those park amenities,” Hairston said.

A question-and-answer forum preceded the presentation. Jeff Daniels, founder of Golf Chicago magazine, notably spoke in opposition to the proposed golf course projects in Jackson and South Shore Parks.

“We don’t need another tournament course in Chicago,” Daniels said. “There’s a general consensus in the golf industry that the way to make golf more accessible is to make more nine-hole courses. We won’t make golf more accessible in Chicago by a process of subtraction,” said Daniels, referencing the planned consolidation of the parks’ two courses into one.

Daniels’ claims about increased fees for a round of golf drew a swift rebuke from Chicago Parks District General Superintendent and CEO Michael P. Kelly, who reiterated his promise that the price would not exceed $45.