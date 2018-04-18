STOP organization claims office and staff cars were vandalized in retaliation for their advocacy work

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Members of the Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and its allies held a press conference Tuesday, April 17, at the STOP organization’s office, 602 E. 61st St. The group alleges that a series of break-ins and vandalism of their cars and office were executed in retaliation for their activism efforts.

“We’re standing here today because we have been the target of break-ins and vandalism that we believe is politically motivated,” said Alex Goldenberg, executive director of STOP at Tuesday’s press conference. “It has occurred four times [before], as recently as Sunday morning.”

STOP, an organization based in the Woodlawn community, was one of several community groups leading the campaign for a Community Benefits Agreement ordinance for the Obama Presidential Center. The group was also one of the leading organizations in the campaign to bring a trauma center to the south side at the University of Chicago, fought and stopped the closure of the city’s mental health clinics and most recently achieved a rent freeze for tenants living in the Jackson Park Terrace Apartments.

The group claims their advocacy for these issues may have caused political backfire from those in power but said they will not be intimidated by the attacks.

Goldenberg said the organization’s surveillance video shows that the most recent break-in occurred on Sunday, April 15, around 6 a.m.

When Goldenberg got to office Monday and saw that the office had been vandalized, he said he called the police.

According to the Chicago Police Department report, there was damage done to the rear doorframe of the organization’s building. Nothing was reported stolen.

There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are still investigating.

Although nothing was taken, Goldenberg said it was the fourth incident that occurred in recent months.

“Bricks have been thrown through the office window and bricks [have been] thrown through the organization’s vehicle window, each time nothing has been taken,” Goldenberg said. “There are several other stores on the block and several other cars parked on the block but none of them have been [vandalized].”

In addition to his April 16 police report, Goldenberg filed three additional reports in March, November and October. According to the police reports, damage was done to the doorframe, gates, cabinets, front window of the organization’s office and the passenger side window of a company car.

“They are trying to intimidate us but we will not be intimidated,” said Diane Adams, a board member of STOP. “We are going to continue to fight for the community, we aren’t going anywhere.”

j.phillips@hpherald.com