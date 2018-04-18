U. of C. center unveils LGBTQ Career Services Project

By AARON GETTINGER

The Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health (Ci3) at the University of Chicago Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 6030 S. Ellis Ave., announced the creation of the LGBTQ Career Services Project on Friday, calling it “an employment pipeline that is dedicated to helping marginalized LGBTQ youth and young adults gain job and educational skills needed to seek, secure and maintain long-term employment.”

Black and Latino men who have sex with men and transgender women are at significantly higher risk of contracting HIV—and that rate is still increasing, even as it declines for other demographic groups. Recent data from National Trans Discrimination Survey found that 34 percent of black trans individuals are in extreme poverty, with an income of less than $10,000 a year, and 26 percent are unemployed. Among trans Latinos, 28 percent in extreme poverty, and 20 percent are unemployed.

The Project operates under the assumption that unemployment is a barrier to public health, as unemployed people oftentimes lack health insurance and access to sexually transmitted infection testing.

“It is our hope that assisting these individuals with financial security will increase access to health insurance and healthcare,” said Dr. Darnell Motley, a senior researcher at Ci3. “Further, it’s our hope that this will allow greater autonomy and agency in sexual decision-making.”

The new project focuses both on job support and referral to education assistance programs. One-on-one job support will help individuals assess their professional strengths and career interests; it will also focus on building resumes, drafting cover letters and practicing interviews.

Motley called LGBTQ people’s employment barriers “varied and many.”To counteract difficulties, the program will provide training through coaching, role-playing and practicing how to navigate bad experiences, both by preempting them when possible and negotiating them when they cannot be avoided. They teach individuals how to determine what companies’ support policies are. Additionally, Ci3 provides referrals to the Transformative Justice Justice Law Project which provides pro bono services for trans people seeking legal name and gender marker changes.

Services are currently by appointment, with drop-in hours to be announced at a later date. Ci3 will provide public transit passes to those who need them.

The LGBTQ Career Services Project has been funded through an anonymous donation. It is open to anyone LGBTQ-identified under the age of 30.

As many of Chicago’s LGBTQ institutions and support services are located in the North Side Boystown district, Motley said that the project aims to fill a services gap on the South Side. “We recognize the needs of the community, and we are poised to be an asset to them,” he said.

Dr. Brandon Hill, Ci3’s outgoing executive director, reiterated this point. “As more jobs become available and as more industry and companies establish themselves on the South Side and Hyde Park, I think it’s pivotal that there’s a local workforce that is ready and will be hired in these new businesses,” he said. “This is another way for the University to engage with the LGBTQ community on the South Side of Chicago. It’s our neighborhood.”

