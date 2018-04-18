By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A variety of South Side institutions and elected officials, notably the Washington Park Advisory Council and Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host the Washington Park Family Expo this Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr.

Activities for children include a bounce house and games, while free hot dogs, chips and juice will be available.

Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen A. Yarbough will present a “Property after Death” workshop, with instruction on how to transfer property or a bank account without a will, trust, legal fees or the probate court.

