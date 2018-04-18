April 18, 2018 Week In Photos While attending the Hyde Park Historical Society’s open house Saturday, April 14, in the Society’s headquarters building, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., Bobbie Lyons (on right) tells Hyde Park Historical Society board member Carol Vieth (on left) about how she came to learn of and meet members of her birth family who had been born in Hyde Park. – Marc Monaghan Kenwood Academy High School Broncos Baseball Team Player, Malik Blair (right), dives back to first base before Jones College Prep player catches the baseball and tries to tag him out, during last Wednesday’s game at Burnham Park near 4800 S. Cornell Ave. Final score Jones College Prep 10 – Kenwood Academy 1. – Owen M. Lawson III Kenwood Academy High School Lady Broncos Softball team pitcher, Jenniefer Eison, delivers a pitch during last Thursday’s game against King College Prep at Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th St. Final score Kenwood Academy 18 – King College Prep 8. – Owen M. Lawson III Former White House Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, spoke with Executive Director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics Gretchen Crosby Simms about her experiences working in the Obama Administration Thursday, April 12, at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Spencer Bibbs