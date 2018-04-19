Preckwinkle named first African American and Woman Cook County Democratic Party Chairman

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After winning her re-election bid for Cook County Board President in the March 2018 Democratic Primary, Toni Preckwinkle has been chosen as the first African-American and woman Chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party. The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 18.

Selected by the majority of nearly 80 city ward and suburban township committeemen, Preckwinkle solidified her place on Wednesday in both the Chicago’s political power structure and history books after replacing longtime Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios for the position.

Berrios surrendered the party position after losing his own re- election bid for his county office in March to newly-elected Cook County Assesor Fritz Kaegi.

The County Board President and 4th Ward committeeman was previously executive vice chairman under her predecessor Berrios and promoted 39 – year – old Michael Rodriguez, who became the 22nd Ward committeeman two years ago, into her former No. 2 spot.

Other changes made in positions for the county include: Thornton Township committeeman Frank Zuccarelli filled the late Tim Bradford’s vacancy as first vice chairman, 30th Ward Alderman and committeeman Ariel Reboyras replaced 12th Ward Alderman, committeeman and State Sen. Tony Munoz as treasurer and Maine Township committeeman and State Sen. Laura Murphy was named the new secretary.

j.phillips@hpherald.com