Sculptor’s show opens Saturday at Renaissance Society

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., the University of Chicago’s contemporary art museum, will host an opening reception for its new exhibit, Address, containing 20 works by Chicago Sculptor Richard Rezac this Saturday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

Artist and curator Solveig Øvstebø will discuss the work at 6 p.m.

Address will focus on Rezac’s newer output, including some pieces commissioned by the Renaissance Society crafted to respond to the gallery’s physical space, along with some of his earlier works. The exhibit’s title references both the artist’s statements to viewers through the art and the artworks’ subjects themselves.

The sculptures are crafted from materials ranging from wood to glass to metals. They are designed to be closer to human scale in the Renaissance Society’s vast gallery space. “Rezac’s sculptures really invite close looking, whether it be to the combination of materials and colors or where they’re placed, sometimes on the floor, high on the wall, or hanging from the ceiling,” said Renaissance Society Communications Director Anna Searle Jones.

Rezac holds degrees from the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Pacific Northwest College of Art. A public display, Glen Elder, is on display through July at the Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario St.

Address will be on display at the Renaissance Society through June 17.

