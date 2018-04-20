Kenwood’s National Honor Society raises funds for the blind

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

National Honor Society students from Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., volunteered in “Tag Day,” a fundraising event for the Children’s Benefit League of Chicago and Suburbs to help the blind.

“[The Kenwood] National Honor Society [students] are out here to raise money for blind children to [help] send them to camp for six weeks in the summer,” said Kenwood senior and National Honors Society student Amiya Turner.

Kenwood students stood at the corner of 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue, Friday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help raise funds for the organization.

The Children’s Benefit League (CBL) is a non-sectarian organization established for the sole purpose of coordinating fundraising for its member agencies. It is the oldest Tag Day permitted by the City of Chicago and authorized by most suburbs. CBL is also a volunteer group with no office and no paid staff.

This is the school’s third year participating in the fundraiser. Last year, the students raised $400. In three years total, the school has raised $800.

