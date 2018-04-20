LSC election results for school in Hyde Park – Kenwood

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The following candidates won Local School Council elections at Chicago Public Schools in Hyde Park and Kenwood. They will serve two-year terms that begin on July 1.

Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.

Parent representatives: Joseph Lewis, Lorenzo Sanchez, Patrica Sanchez, Karen Stanford, Tiffany Johnson and Youlandra Washington. Community: Danielle Williams and Sheila Scott. Teachers: Katharine Braggs and Tina Nishida. Non-teacher staff: David Hardy.

Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

Parents: Arthur R. Curry, Heather M. Prendergast-Kelly, Danielle J. McDaniels, Joy M. Clendenning, Ramona Nicole Burress and Montel Michael Gayles. Community: Barbara R. Barreno-Paschall and Brittany L. Cloone. Teachers: Genesis C. Taylor-Young and Brian D. Hester. Staff: Kristin A. Flowers.

Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St.

Parents: Rodney Shelly, Elizabeth Herring, Audrey Anderson, Erica Walker, Daryl Williams and John Hieronymus. Community: Jacob Rosenblum and Aiko Hibino. Teachers: Kristina Lawson and Kendrea Williams. Staff: Acceshia Hart.

Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.

Parents: Robin Lewis, Joyce Hicks, Valencia Burton, Terranika Tate and Samuel Williams. Community: Mario Parham and LaDonna Myers. Teacher: Geraldine Moody. Staff: Denise Williams-Barker.

Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.

Parents: Amanda Gafie-Willia, Laurie Inman, H. Council Wilson, Wiley Taylor III and Nik Hopkins. Community: Michael Scott and Shelley Barnard. Teachers: Eileen Holzhauer and Monica Prinz. Staff: Erika Marion-Yarbrough.

Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.

Parents: Silvia A. Ellis, Jennifer E. Williams, Terri A. Smith-Roback, Kara Scott, Teshera N. Hull and Scott D. Shurtliff. Community: Michael A. Carter and Fran R. Grossman. Teachers: Eleni T. Lemberis and Anita Y. Walker. Staff: Sonia Vergara.

Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St.

Parents: Victoria Miles, Calinda Murry, Nicole Perkins and Mary Starks. Community: Hannah Hayes and Curtis Odom. Teachers: Tara Idemudia and Nicole Poplawski. Staff: Donnetta Towbridge.

Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E 50th St.

Parents: LaKisha Pittman and Jamila Pleas. Community: Mary Ellen Dairyko and Marcellus Moore, Jr. Teachers: Hannah McKenney and Ashley Keine. Staff: Rhonda Willis.a.gettinger@hpherald.com