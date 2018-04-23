Busted Bra Shop to host soft opening in May

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Busted Bra Shop, 1013 1/2 E. 53rd St., will host a soft opening on Thursday, May 3, from noon to 8 p.m. Its grand opening is schedule for June.

“I am so excited to come to Hyde Park,” said Lee Padgett, owner of Busted Bra Shop Chicago and Busted Bra Shop Detroit. “We know that this area is in need of the support that we provide.”

The Detroit-based Bra Boutique is expanding to Chicago and will specialize in bras sizes from 28 bands to 58 bands, Double-A cup to O cup, panties, lingerie, dimmers, cleaners, and bra accessories in a wide array of colors and sizes.

Padgett has scheduled her soft opening to coincide with Hyde Park’s “First Thursday event” held on Thursday, May 3, from noon to 8 p.m. As customers attending the event will receive a gift with their purchase when they mention “First Thursday.”

The store will also carry everyday, fashion, sports, nursing, strapless, scandalous, t-shirts, and bustiers.

Padgett said her staff is expertly trained in fitting bras, foundation garments, and are professional and knowledgeable about the product. She believes her staff is trained to help customers with bras of all shapes and sizes.

“The ladies at Busted are really problem solvers,” Padgett said. “We carry bras for several different body types.”

For more information visit bustedindetroit.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com