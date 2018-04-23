University Church to host Racial Justice Weekend

Herald Staff Report

The Black Lives Matter Committee of the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., will host a Racial Justice Weekend event from Saturday, April 28 through Sunday, April 29.

Rev. Velda Love, minister of racial justice for the United Church of Christ, will be the guest speaker that weekend. Love will lead a workshop titled “Sacred Conversations to End Racism: A Restorative Justice Journey” from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and preach during the church’s 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

For more information call 773-363-8142.