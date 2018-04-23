Village Eye Care zoning change meeting May 1

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will hold a zoning change meeting at 6 p.m. on May 1 at East Park Tower, 5242 S. Hyde Park Blvd., to discuss an area zoning change for Village Eye Care in Hyde Park, which wants to move from 1621 E. 55th St. to 1645 E. 53rd St.

Dr. Satti Sarai of Village Eye Care bought the two-story building on 53rd Street, which is not currently zoned for such businesses, according to the alderman’s office. Sarai also wishes to put apartments on the second floor.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com