Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center to host 2nd Annual Benefit Performance

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center will host its 2nd Annual

“Because We Can: Benefit Performance and Reception” next Sunday at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.

The performance will take place at 5 p.m. followed by a reception at 6

p.m. and will be led by owner and Art Director of The Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center (CMCDC), Homer Hans Bryant.

“We have had another amazing year leading up to our annual gala and we

are very excited to present our new works to the Chicago dance

community,” Bryant said. “The gala serves as a great way to not only showcase amazing young dancers but also to raise funds for scholarships. We never want to turn away a student because their family can’t afford tuition. Every ticket sold

helps us support the next generation of dance excellence.”

During the event, Bryant’s dance groups “The Bryant Youth Professionals” and “The Hiplet™ Ballerinas,” will perform some Bryant’s new work to help raise funds in support of the next generation of dance excellence.

Proceeds from the event will support CMCDC initiatives, which include:

providing opportunities for under-served and diverse communities,

scholarships, after-school partnerships, and studio enhancements.

According to Bryant, the CMCDC is known for its “mega-viral Hiplet™ technique” and has excited the dance world by reaching over 1 Billion views online.

The school is preparing for their first major Chicago performance of 2018.

Tickets for the event are $100 dollars and include parking, performance, and admission to the reception immediately following the performance.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or donate to the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center “2nd Annual “Because We Can: Benefit Performance and Reception,” visit https://becausewecan2.eventbrite.com/.