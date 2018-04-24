Floral + Frock Shop to open in May

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Floral + Frock Shop, 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St., is expected to open in Hyde Park in May. The shop is located in the retail space formerly occupied by Sugarly Candy Shop, which closed in March.

The Floral + Frock Shop will host a soft opening on Thursday, May, 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by a grand opening weekend celebration from Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May, 6.

“For me, it’s really exciting,” said Jennifer Gist, co-founder of Floral + Frock Shop about opening a business in Hyde Park. “Hyde Park is really the epicenter of the south side when it comes to commerce, business, dining and shopping. It’s kind of like [reaching] a pinnacle when you have a business in Hyde Park. I consider it like an upscale community of Chicago.”

According to Gist, the shop will specialize in renting designer dresses from coveted national and independent designers for black-tie events, prom, weddings and parties.

Alicia August-Wright, co-owner of the Floral + Frock Shop said the shop will also provide floral and event services making it a “one-stop shop.”

According to Wright, the goal of opening a store in Hyde Park was to

align themselves with clientele that permanently fit their services long term.

Gist and Wright scheduled the soft opening of their shop to coincide with “Hyde Park’s First Thursdays.” Those who visit the store on that day will receive 20 percent off all purchases including prom and Mother’s Day Floral arrangements, in addition to $20 off for first time dress rentals.

j.phillips@hpherald.com