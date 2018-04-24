MSI celebrating DNA Days this week

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, is commemorating the 1953 discovery of DNA’s double-helix structure and the 2003 completion of the Human Genome Project with a number of special events through next Sunday.

Guests who register can watch the 3-D printing of a DNA model and create their own designs at the fabrication laboratory, or Fab Lab, on April 28 and 29 for a fee.

Free activities with admission include pulling out strands of DNA from saliva samples at the DNA Lab and Science Cart through Sunday and talks with University of Chicago scientists about cells, genetic evolution and links between DNA and cancer.

More information can be found at msichicago.org/dnadays.

