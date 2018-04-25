CDOT announces street resurfacing projects in Hyde Park–Kenwood

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced, Teusday, which city streets are set to be resurfaced this summer. Several blocks in Hyde Park and Kenwood, notably arterial 55th Street, are set to be resurfaced, according to a press release.

“From new streets to new streetlights; new parks to new playground, Chicago will continue investing in the neighborhood improvements that matter to our residents and help improve their quality of life,” said Emanuel in a statement.

In emails with the Herald, a CDOT spokeswoman said the city is planning projects “out a couple weeks at a time” and that resurfacing on residential streets will take place later in the summer.

Longitudinal streets to be repaved are, westward:

● Hyde Park Boulevard from 55th to 56th streets

● Harper Avenue from Hyde Park Boulevard to 55th Street, excluding the block between 52nd and 53rd streets

● Blackstone Avenue from 53rd to 55th streets

● Kenwood Avenue from its northern terminus near the 4700 South block to 49th Street

● University Avenue from 55th to 57th streets

Latitudinal streets to be repaved are, southward:

● 52nd Street from Harper to Lake Park avenues

● 54th Street from Dorchester to Harper avenues

● 54th Place, from Dorchester to Lake Park avenues

● 55th Street, from Payne to South Shore drives

● 56th Street, from Greenwood to University avenues

The Chicago Department of Water Management may also resurface certain blocks in Hyde Park and Kenwood; which streets may be impacted will be announced at a later date.

Outside of Hyde Park, the stretch of 51st Street from Wentworth Avenue to King Drive and Best Drive in Washington Park will also be repaved.

