Jackson Park Advisory Council celebrates Earth Day with film screening

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

As part of the multiple Jackson Park Earth Day activities celebrated on April 21, the Jackson Park Advisory Council partnered with One Earth Film Festival and held a special environmental film screening, discussion and resource fair at the Jackson Park Field House, 6401 S. Stony Island.

The One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. Last year, the festival ran from March 3-12 and more than 5,600 attendees viewed 52 screenings of 34 films in over 43 locations throughout Chicagoland, according to Ana Garcia Doyle, the executive director of One Earth Film Festival.

The screening of the film “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” by director James Redford at Jackson Park was one of festival’s five activities held in the Chicago-area from April 19 through 22.

The film, which centered on the issue of renewable energy, was focused on telling its audience that the clean energy revolution is happening “right now”. The film, introduced the viewers to Redford’s personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier.

The film was followed with an intimate discussion featuring guest panelists, Site Design Group founder Ernest C. Wong, who is serving as one of the landscape architects that will help shape the 20-acre grounds surrounding the Obama presidential library in Jackson Park; David Holmquist, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator for Citizen’s Climate Lobby; and Kyra Woods, who works with the Sierra Club advocating for an equitable clean energy transition in Chicago.

After the film, attendees talked about the different forms in which they could incorporate clean energy in their daily lives like getting informed about alternative options with ComEd by choosing “clean energy” or joining advocacy groups. Questions were also raised regarding the development of the Obama presidential library and if it would incorporate clean energy methods.

“The buildings will have variegated stone with glass openings to allow for natural light and be certified at LEED v4 Platinum for resource efficiency,” said Wong. “As for the landscape, we’re still in conversation with Metra and other transportation systems because we want to make it as accessible as possible, with bikes paths and green space for the public. I can’t say much more.”

Wong added that they plan to include plants and flora that will attract wildlife to the park.

“We hope to bring more events like this to Jackson Park in the future,” said Dawn Posey, a member of JPAC and facilitator with One Earth Film Festival. “We want to make the most out of the spaces that the park offers, and start to bring all kinds of activities from educational forums, to music classes for kids and things that bring our community together.”

JPAC held other activities during weekend like an Earth Day Clean & Green at 57th St. Beach and a separate screening of “The City Dark” at Jackson Park on April 22.

