U. of C. student Charles Thomas charged with eight felonies

The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County has confirmed that University of Chicago undergraduate Charles Thomas, who was shot by a University of Chicago Police officer on April 3 while rampaging with a metal bar during what was reported to have been a mental health crisis, has been charged with eight felonies: three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and five counts of property damage.

Jeffrey Urdangen, Thomas’ attorney, confirmed that his client was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St., on April 18 and refused further comment.

LeRoy K. Martin, Jr., the presiding judge of the aforementioned court’s criminal division, has selected Judge Thomas Gainer to preside over Thomas’ next court date, scheduled for this Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2600 S. California Ave., Room 404. A spokeswoman for the clerk’s office said it is likely that Gainer will preside throughout the proceedings.

