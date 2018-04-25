April 25, 2018 Week In Photos Volunteers Teresa Hager and Lee Milligan help pick up garbage at 57th Street Beach during the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s Earth Day clean up event, last Saturday. Volunteers from all over the city came to help. – Spencer Bibbs Hyde Park Youth Symphony Music Director Matthew Sheppard conducts during the Hyde Park Youth Symphony’s annual Spring Preludes Benefit at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., last Saturday. Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) Music Director Matthew Sheppard conducts during the HPYS’s annual Spring Preludes Benefit at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) Music Director Matthew Sheppard (left) congratulates Thomas Barclay, Senior Pastor of Progressive Beulah Pentecostal Church, as he receives the HPYS’s Community Partner award during the HPYS’s annual Spring Preludes Benefit at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) Executive Director Dileep Gangoli, board member LaRoy Warren and Music Director Matthew Sheppard (left to right) listen as University High School (Lab School) sophomore Nathaniel Shubin speaks after receiving the HPYS’s Youth Volunteer award during the HPYS’s annual Spring Preludes Benefit at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) Board President Linda Diamond Shapiro (on right) congratulates outgoing Board Chair Caryl Goût (on left) with a HPYS Special Distinguished Service Award for “Re-making the Hyde Park Youth Symphony into the viable arts organization it is today,” during the HPYS’s annual Spring Preludes Benefit at the William Eckhardt Research Center, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Volunteers Shannon Bernard (left) and Marlene Green serve guests during the St. Vincent DePaul Society 28th Annual Community Dinner last Sunday afternoon at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Volunteers Teresa Hager and Lee Milligan help pick up garbage at 57th Street Beach during the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s Earth Day clean up event, last Saturday. Volunteers from all over the city came to help. – Spencer Bibbs The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new Verizon Wireless store, 1531 E. 53rd St., to Hyde Park with a ceremonial ribbon cutting last Saturday morning. (Left to right) Wallace Goode, executive director for the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce; Kiara Wilson of Verizon; Anetta Denham of Verizon; J. L. Jordan III, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Volunteer; Amy Becker, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Volunteer; Jonthan Swain, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Board President; Francisco Gonzalez of Verizon; Joyce Drake-Stanley of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce; George Polk of Verizon; Allen Ochoa of Verizon; Caprice Lindsay of the Hyde Park Bank; Shanieka Wright of Verizon; Adam Jordan-Marks of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. – Spencer Bibbs Julian Brown of Cub Scout pack 3599 gets some guidance from Anne Renna, vice president of Friends of Ray School Parent Teacher Organization, as they use pruning shears to cleanup Amanda’s Garden at William H. Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave, during an Earth Day weekend event, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan