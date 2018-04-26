Local girl missing

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Debria Jackson, a 14-year-old girl, has been reported missing by the Chicago Police Department.

Jackson is African American, five feet seven inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She has a scar on her left hand and wears a hearing aid.

She was last seen on April 24 at 1:30 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue jeans and grey, red and white “Air Max” gym shoes, and is reported to frequent the Woodlawn, Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods, around 6400 S. Evans Ave., 6300 S. Blackstone Ave., 5600 S. Kimbark Ave. and 4400 S. Drexel Blvd.

CPD requests that anyone who has information about Jackson’s location call them at 312-747-8380.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com