Lutheran School of Theology adds new faculty and assistant professor in the month of April

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Lutheran School of Theology, 1100 E. 55th St., recently elected Eunyung Lim as its faculty and assistant professor of New Testament.

The Board of Directors of the Lutheran School of Theology (LSTC) elected Lim, who is scheduled to complete her doctorate in theology in New Testament and Early Christianity at Harvard University in May, to a three-year, tenure-eligible position. Lim will teach at the LSTC during the fall 2018 semester.

“We are enthusiastic in welcoming Eunyung Lim to the LSTC faculty,” said Dean Esther Menn of the LSTC. “Her excellent scholarship and skill in different pedagogies including on-line teaching will greatly enhance the LSTC community. During her on-campus presentation on the socio-political implications of being ‘like a child’ in Matthew 17:24-18:5, she demonstrated her deep thinking as an emerging scholar, writer, and teacher. We anticipate that she will make a big difference at LSTC in many ways.”

According to a written statement of the LSTC, Lim’s doctoral dissertation, “Entering God’s Kingdom (Not) Like a Little Child,” is a historical and cultural investigation of early Christian portrayals of children and their relationship to God’s kingdom. The school said Lim’s effectiveness as a teacher has been recognized three times with the Harvard University Distinction in Teaching award.

“LSTC’s mission of preparing students ‘for visionary Christian leadership in the public sphere’ resonates with my commitment to nurturing social leaders whose interpretations of the Bible, critical thinking, and intercultural competence bring a positive transformation into today’s world,” Lim said.

Lim believes her work with churches across several ethnic and denominational lines has equipped her to understand the ministries her students plan to pursue.

In the past, Lim said she has mentored a diverse body of students as a teaching fellow at Harvard University and served as an editorial assistant for the Harvard Theological Review. Followed by a stint as a visiting lecturer at the College of the Holy Cross.

Lim’s education includes a Master of Divinity degree from Harvard Divinity, which includes a master of arts in Christian Studies and Early Church History, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Studies and Korean Language Literature from Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul, Korea.

