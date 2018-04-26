Semi truck stuck under over pass of East 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

A semi-stuck was stuck under the underpass of East 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. after the truck drove west bound on east 53rd street and its 12 foot 8 inch trailer could not clear the overpass standing 12 foot 10 inches tall.

The driver was able to proceed on the road after reversing his truck from under the over pass receiving help from both the Chicago Police Department and the University of Chicago Police. Traffic going westbound on east 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue resumed at 5:35 p.m.

