String of robberies reported in Hyde Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department has issued a release about a string of three robberies this month wherein victims are approached on foot and forced to give over personal belongings in Hyde Park.

The suspect of the robbery that took place on Tuesday, April 10, at 7:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard. is described as a black male approximately five feet five inches tall weighing 160 pounds who wore a red mask, a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

The suspect of the robbery that took place on Thursday, April 12 at 4:58 p.m. on the 5500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. is described as an approximately 18-year-old black male around five feet seven to nine inches tall weighing 150 to 160 pounds with brown eyes, black dreadlocks and a medium brown complexion.

Two suspects are wanted for the robbery that occurred on Tuesday, April 17 at 11:55 p.m. on the 5400 block of South Kimbark Avenue. The first offender is described as a black man between 16 to 19 years old, five feet six to seven inches tall with brown eyes and black hair wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The second offender is described as a black male between 16 to 19 years old, five feet eleven inches to six feet tall with brown eyes and black hair wearing black pants.

CPD said it is possible that the robberies may have been committed by the same suspect(s).

Those with any information are urged to contact the CPD Bureau of Detectives, Area Central, at 312-747-8380.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com