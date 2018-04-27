Chicago Children’s Choir Hyde Park Community Concert

Herald Staff Report

Chicago Children’s Choir’s Hyde Park Neighborhood Choir hosts the final Target Community Concert of the 2017-18 season. The event will take place Thursday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. Hear them perform alongside local in-school choirs and DiMension, an ensemble for young men with changing voices, in an evening that captures the breadth and variety of Chicago Children’s Choir’s programs and repertoire. Free tickets are available at the information table an hour before the concert on a first come first serve basis.

For more information call 312-849-8300 or visit Ccchoir.org/events.