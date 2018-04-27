Hyde Park Community Players present Anton in Show Business

Herald Staff Report

The Hyde Park Community Players will produce the play Anton in Show Business in May at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.

Anton in Show Business is an all-female comedy by Jane Martin, directed by Laura MacGregor. This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theater.

As these women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov’s Three Sisters in Texas, they’re whisked through a maelstrom of directors’ “good ideas.” In the tradition of great backstage comedies, Anton in Show Business conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of “putting on a play” at the turn of the 21st century.

Performances will take place on the following days:

Friday, May 11, 8 p.m., Preview Performance – pay what you like

Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m., Opening Night – Reception following

Sunday, May 13, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 18, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 20, 3 p.m.

For more information and ticket prices visit hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.