Herald Staff Report

The Southside Critical Mass community bike ride meets the first Friday of each month, first ride of the season is Friday, May 4, at 5:45 p.m., riding begins at 6:15 p.m. from the south end of Nichols Park Plaza, 1300 E. 55th St. Street parking is available.

Bring water, money, bike lock, bike lights, and jacket. This community bike ride is free and open to all.

The group travels 12–20 miles at a moderate pace. The monthly ride from the Southside of Chicago is focused on using the activity of cycling as a vehicle to make neighborhoods more bikeable and ultimately more livable.

Website: ChicagoCriticalMass.org/SSCM, Twitter and Instagram: @SSCritMass, Chainlink: thechainlink.org/group/SSCritMass.