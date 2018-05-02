Hyde Park OWL, CHPV, U. of C. Med to host presentation on hearing loss

Herald Staff Report

Hyde Park OWL, the Voice of Women 40+, Chicago Hyde Park Village, and the SHARE Program of the University of Chicago Medicine are co-sponsoring a May program featuring a presentation on: “Solutions for Hearing Loss,” by Veniet Romaro, Au.D.,Audiologist. The event will take place this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Veniet Romano, Au.D.,F.A.A.A., audiologist at University of Chicago Medicine, who provides a wide range of audiological services, including diagnostic evaluations, hearing aid fittings, follow up care, cochlear implant evaluations and management, and osseo-integrated device services, will discuss practical information about all types of hearing aids and devices for home use such as flashing “doorbells,” text-translator telephones, and current financial assistance programs for hearing devices. Dr. Romero will also demonstrate various types of hearing aids.

Social time at 1 p.m., Business Meeting at 1:30 p.m., Program at 1:45 p.m. Hyde Park Art Center easily accessible by CTA #6 Jackson Park Express & CTA # 172 buses. Street parking available. Men are welcomed to attend. Please bring a snack or a beverage to share at the social time.

For more information email the program organizer Lorie Rosenblum at: dolrosen@gmail.com.

