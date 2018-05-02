Kenwood Academy High School principal announces his resignation

Herald Staff Report

Dr. Gregory Jones, principal of Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., sent a letter to the Kenwood High School community announcing his resignation effective Sept. 1. The letter was released to the public on May 2.

“It has been a great honor to serve our stakeholders for the past six and a half years,” Jones said in the letter. “I am humbled to have been afforded an opportunity to lead a historic institution and the best neighborhood high school.”

Jones went on in the letter to recount the school’s successes under his tenure.

“I want to thank you for trusting my leadership and supporting the school throughout my tenure,” Jones said. “It is our unwavering commitment to education that has produced such intelligent, creative, and compassionate students. Our success is due to the tireless efforts of school personnel, students, parents, partners, and community members.”

Jones was named as principal of Kenwood in 2012. Before that, he was the assistant principal at Westinghouse College Prep High School, 3223 W. Franklin Blvd., where he had been since 2008.

He has been an educator since 1997. He began at Dunbar High School, 3000 S. King Dr., as the girl’s basketball and volleyball coach. He became the accounting, computer technology, world studies teacher and education to careers coordinator until 2007 when he became assistant principal at Marconi Elementary Community Academy, 230 N. Kolmar Ave.

In the letter, Jones states that his next role will be in a leadership position outside of the Chicago Public Schools district but “In my new role, I will continue to champion the educational and career needs of Chicago children.”

