Kenwood Academy raises money for scholarships through Spring Food Truck Fundraiser

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Kenwood Academy High School hosted its annual Spring Food Truck Fundraiser this weekend, with proceeds aimed toward a new scholarship for Kenwood graduates. The scholarship is named in honor of DuShon Monique Brown, a former Kenwood counselor who passed last month.

Kenwood Alumni Network (KAN) President Timothy Miller, Class of ’88, said the group reached out to nine Chicago area food vendors, as well as several local retailers to come participate in the event. Last year, the fall food truck fundraiser supported the school’s athletic department and help with transportation funding.

This time around, Miller said the group wanted to secure the funds for scholarships aimed towards graduating students.

“One hundred percent of the money raised from vendor participation fees, estimated at around $700 to $1,000 for this event, will go to our Kenwood Alumni Network scholarship funds for Kenwood graduates,” said Miller.

The award, titled The DuShon Brown Life and Living Spirit scholarship would be offered to students chosen by the KAN committee after evaluation of the students’ essays, overall assessment of needs and recommendation letters from school mentors such as teachers or counselors.

“DuShon Brown was very beloved by her students and the community for her work within the school,” said Miller. “We wanted to recognize all that she has given our students through this award.”

Aside from serving as a Chicago Public Schools school counselor for nearly nine years, Brown was also head of the Drama Starz acting program at Kenwood Academy. Brown was also known for her staring role as Connie, a character on the NBC hit “Chicago Fire.”

Participating vendors included Harold’s Chicken, Jennifer’s Cookies, and The Canjun Connoisseur.