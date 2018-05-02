Mayor’s ChiBiz Blooms initiative strives to help small businesses go the distance

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the University of Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Department of Business Affairs Consumer Protection Agency (BACP) is hosting ChiBiz Blooms, a weeklong city-wide event that supports small businesses, from April 30 through May 4.

ChiBiz Blooms is an initiative developed by Emanuel to help encourage residents to support local businesses in their community while helping boost the local economy. Representatives from the mayor’s office visited True North Café, 1323 E. 57th St., The Silver Room,1506 E. 53rd St., and other small businesses on 53rd and 57th streets in Hyde Park Tuesday morning to learn more about their needs.

“Each day we are highlighting a different business type,” said Kenya Merritt, chief small business officer of the city of Chicago. “Today we are highlighting retail stores, which is the reason why we’re visiting the Silver Room and True North Cafe.”

According to Merritt and several of her colleagues, the objective of the ChiBiz Blooms campaign is to first make sure that all small businesses in Hyde Park had the necessary tools and resources to operate and second encourage residents to support “local businesses in their community.

“I can’t encourage people enough to visit your local businesses in your community,” Merritt said. “The local businesses are the linchpin to our economy.”

In addition to Merritt, members of the group who attended the event included, Ken Myer, deputy commissioner of BACP; Lydia Chacon, a spokesperson for the city of Chicago and Rosa Escareno, BACP Commissioner.

The leadership team of BACP said they are working on policy to help small businesses survive and thrive in the city.

