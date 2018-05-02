Parts of Lake Shore Drive scheduled to close for 41st Street bridge construction

By AARON GETTINGER

Sections of the Lake Shore Drive expressway will be closed to traffic at times this week because of construction of the 41st Street pedestrian bridge, accoring to an announcement Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) office.

Today, the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive (LSD) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Oakwood Boulevard, Cottage Grove Avenue and 47th Street back to the expressway.

On May 5, the northbound lanes of LSD will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to 47th Street, Cottage Grove Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard back to the expressway.

On May 6, both the north and southbound lanes of LSD will be clossed and traffic will be detoured from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

