Polsky Center hosts press conference to discuss new Innovation Indicator survey

The Polsky Center Entrepreneurship and Innovation program at the University of Chicago held a press conference today at the University of Chicago’s Polsky Exchange North Center, 1452 E. 53rd St., to discuss a new Polsky Center Innovation Indicator survey on the state of America’s role in the global economy.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill) joined a group of panelists and business owners from the University of Chicago, to discuss the importance of funding innovations and startups through universities.

“I think this is really successful for the 21st century,” said Durban about the importance of a business model that funds innovation and startups through universities. “I think this Polsky [Center] operation is going to be a big part of it.”

According to the new Innovation Indicator survey from the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago, an overwhelming majority of Americans are looking to research universities to be the foremost drivers of innovation at a time of anxiety over global competition throughout the world.

The Polsky Innovation Indicator survey revealed that 71 percent of Americans believe research universities are a “major force” in driving U.S. innovation, explaining the high percentage number is considerably more than a number of large corporations, startup businesses and government.

The panelists also pointed out the real challenges of global competitiveness, explaining just one in four people view America as the global leader in innovation.

The group also believes that the survey justifies a growing need for universities to provide leadership through field-defining research while applying new knowledge to benefit society.

The group said when it comes to business innovation and collaboration, the University of Chicago will stand at the forefront.

“Even though innovative ideas continue to flow from American universities and businesses, greater global competition means we need to do even more to maintain our leadership position,” said Steven N. Kaplan, faculty director of the Polsky Center and the Neubauer Family Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “That takes both research funding and energizing people to commercialize that research through discovery and entrepreneurship.”

According to the University of Chicago, the Polsky Innovation Indicator was conducted in April by the non-partisan research institution NORC at the University of Chicago and released to coincide with the UChicago Innovation Fest, which runs from May 1, through June 3, celebrating pioneering discovery and entrepreneurial endeavors at the University.

