SECC to host community event at Connect Gallery

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The South East Chicago Commission will host the On the Table “Action Changes Things (ACT): A Conversation on Intergenerational Engagement” community event next Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Connect Gallery in Harper Court, 1520 E. Harper Court.

The May 8 event in Hyde Park is part of a regional event where thousands of area residents from all ages and backgrounds will come together at various locations to discuss the future of their communities.

For more information on how to attend the SECC community event, please RSVP no later than Monday, May 7, at raymonde@secc-chicago.org.

