Deliveryman beaten, robbed on 53rd St.

A 58-year-old deliveryman was beaten and robbed by three young men on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street on May 2 at approximately 10:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The three offenders, who are black and around 19 to 25 years old, approached the victim while he was unloading his truck. One offender punched the deliveryman, knocking him down; the three then kicked his head and body. The robbers then fled northbound with a package from the truck. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with injuries to his head, back and upper arms.

While the CPD report said Friday that no offenders were in custody, the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) incident report, which specified that the event took place at 1236 E. 53rd St., indicated that two robbery suspects were detained. The Herald has contacted CPD for clarification.

