Obama Foundation unveils community commitments pledge

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Obama Foundation released a list of pledges to the city, the South Side and communities of color, Friday, seemingly in response to the months-long push by local organizations and activists for a community benefits agreement (CBA).

In its commitment letter, the Foundation listed support for next-generation civic leaders, strengthened partnerships with existing community organizations, South Side economic development, diversity and inclusion, being a community resource, parkland stewardship, and youth and community education as its guiding principles.

Specific community commitments include constructing the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) with “the most diverse, local construction workforce in Chicago history,” with at least 35 percent of the estimated $300 to $350 million in construction projects going to “minority business enterprises,” at least 10 percent going to “women business enterprises” and at least five percent going to firms owned by veterans. It detailed a comprehensive plan for Lakeside Alliance, the collective managing the OPC’s construction, to recruit a diverse, local workforce, with jobs that would lead to advancement in trade careers.

Specific economic development commitments include collaborative development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development plan with South Side chamber of commerce chapters, community organizations and the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative. The Foundation pledged to support the development of a small business corridor in constructing the OPC.

Housing commitments include neighborhood stabilization efforts, strategizing with local citizens and government officials about vacant land use and affordable housing and support for “policies that ensure residents who wish to stay in the area will be given the tools that allow them to do so.”

With regards to civic engagement, the Foundation pledged to partner with local public schools, notably Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., to provide student and faculty engagement, namely job opportunities and in- and after-school programming. The Foundation also referenced the planned inclusion of a Chicago Public Library branch in the OPC and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps as well as President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which provides mentorships to boys and young men of color. They pledged to “bring our global programming to Chicago in greater scale than ever before” and to network South and West Side leaders with influencers worldwide.

The Foundation pledged to keep 16.7 of its granted 19.3 acres of Jackson Park “completely open and publicly accessible” and that its proposed road improvements, likely the closure of a stretch of Cornell Avenue, would constitute a net gain of parkland. It pledged improvements and enhanced access to the Women’s Garden, preservation of the comfort station on the OPC site and a minimum LEED v4 platinum certification. The Foundation said the OPC campus itself will be “a hub of life and vibrancy for South Siders.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com