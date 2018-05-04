SOPHY hotel donates to Hyde Park Academy High School

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The new SOPHY Hyde Park hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., made donations to Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., on May 2.

The new 98-room boutique hotel, which is expected to open in the summer of 2018, donated Smart TV monitors to the school’s art program.

Alumnus and general manager of the SOPHY Anthony Beach presented the donation that will enable students to view their art lessons on Smart TV monitors while allowing them to digitally connect and collaborate with art students from other schools.

Earlier this year, SOPHY Hyde Park donated funds to Hyde Park Academy High School for art supplies that were used by students to create 60 original works of art expressing the inspiring, intellectual, artistic and cultural innovations that are part of Hyde Park’s history.

The students’ work was combined into an exterior mural that is currently serving as an outdoor gallery in front of the hotel site, located at 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue.

“We are delighted that this community engagement project has provided these talented students with the opportunity to create compelling work and contribute to the beautification of Hyde Park,” said Ald. Leslie A. Hairston (5th). “It’s wonderful when our local businesses reach out and involve the students of Hyde Park Academy High School in such a meaningful way.”

According to Hairston, the donations from the hotel and the students’ extended display of artwork in the hotel will show a commitment to the neighborhood and the young people who are the “heart of its future.”

Selected works from the murals will be chosen to become part of the hotel’s art program, which focuses on local artists and Chicago topics. The pieces will be displayed in the hotel’s restaurant when it opens later this summer.

j.phillips@hpherald.com