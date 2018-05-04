U. of C. student raped

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

On Friday afternoon, May 4, a University of Chicago student reported to a Campus Security Authority that she had been raped in International House, 1414 E. 59th St., according to a release from Associate Vice Provost for Safety and Security Eric M. Heath.

The victim had gone to sleep in an unlocked room around midnight the night before and woke up to an individual she knew on top of her having sexual intercourse.

The Campus Security Authority relayed the information to the U. of C. Department of Safety and Security.

