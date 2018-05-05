Hyde Park man stabs father to death

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Multiple media sources are reporting that Matthew Luchins, 26, stabbed his father Daniel Luchins, 69, to death in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 2, at an apartment on the 6300 block of South Shore Drive.

Paramedics reportedly declared Daniel dead while police officers arrested Matthew and took him to the hospital to treat cuts on his hands.

Luchins, reportedly a 2014 University of Chicago alumnus, was denied bail on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village (2650 S. California Ave.) by Judge Mary Marubio, who set his next court date for May 23.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com