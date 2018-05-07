Annual Hyde Park Spring Garden Fair to take place at Hyde Park Shopping Center

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The 59th Annual Hyde Park Spring Garden Fair will be held on May 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 1526 E. 55th St.

The garden fair will feature hundreds of flats of annuals in every color, a large number and variety of perennials, hanging baskets, geraniums, and a variety of unique vines, trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. The fair will also feature herbs and veggies.

The event is open to the public.

For more information visit www.hydeparkgardenfair.org/.

