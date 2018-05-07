Dispute continues over replacement parkland

Herald Staff Report

The problem of lost parkland from construction of the Obama Presidential Center has jumped out again as the Center has suggested that 1.6 acres of their roof’s open space will be publicly accessible and should count as replacement park acres.

Charles Birnbau, president of the national Cultural Landscape Foundation, rejected these arguments, calling them “bean counting” to get to a “magic number” of park acres.

He said, “A park isn’t a park when you have to go through barriers or go to a roof to see it.”

The Obama Foundation also wants to count the green space, which will be created by the closing of Cornell Drive.

Brenda Nelms, co-founder of Jackson Park Watch, said her organization does not believe that the green space that is planned to replace the stretch of Cornell Drive should count as replacement acres as it will be under the Center’s control even if some of it is picnic area.

“When it was first suggested that the Center would offer new parkland, the implication understood by the general public was that wherever it went, it would be replacement parkland—maybe not across the street but a park in the general area, and that’s not what’s happening.”

The problem has developed because the original proposals by the University of Chicago to bring the Obama Center to the south side and all conversations since by the Foundation have been that there would be no reduction in public park acres.

This promise would keep Jackson Park in line with its Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery (UPARR) Act requirements.

UPARR, a now defunct federal program, gave funds to Jackson Park in 1980 with the stipulation that the total amount of recreational parkland must be preserved. The Obama Center is expected to lease around 20 acres of Jackson Park for its campus.

The arguments now are what counts as taken land by the Foundation and what counts as replacement land.

Neither the Landscape Foundation nor Chicago’s Friends of the Park believe that the Obama Center should be constructed on public parkland, but the latter organization’s Executive Director Juanita Irizarry said that, unlike her group’s litigious opposition to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art now due for construction in Los Angeles, Friends of the Park had no plans to sue to block the the Obama Center’s construction.

Irizarry said Friends of the Park has been in continued conversation with the Obama Foundation and the Chicago Park District about minimizing the Obama Center’s impact on Jackson Park.

Friends of the Park is particularly opposed to the planned start of construction on the Obama Center later this summer.

“Trying to break ground this fall doesn’t seem appropriate for a process that should take two years [and] does not seem appropriate for a project of this scope and size,” said Irizarry.

Brenda Nelms, co-founder of Jackson Park Watch, said without knowing the terms of the longterm lease of the land to the Foundation, its premature for the Foundation to present to the Chicago Plan Commission next Thursday as planned.

An Obama Foundation spokeswoman told the Herald “Of the 19.3 acre site, only approximately two acres are building footprints. The rest of the site is open, public parkland.”

